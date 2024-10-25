Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.660 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.08%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

