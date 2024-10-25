Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $48.42. 28,045,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,362,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Read Our Latest Report on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.