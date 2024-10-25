NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $82.72. 1,434,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,708,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

