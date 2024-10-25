NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

