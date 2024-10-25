NFT One Day Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,560.78 or 1.00022274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00062484 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

