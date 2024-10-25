Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,602,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390,000. Perspective Therapeutics makes up 17.6% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC owned 2.57% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.
Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
