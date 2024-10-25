Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,602,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390,000. Perspective Therapeutics makes up 17.6% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC owned 2.57% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.