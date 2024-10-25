Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,576 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $252.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

