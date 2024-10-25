Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,095 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $169.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.