Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,742 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.