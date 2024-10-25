Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Nidec Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 317,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,416. Nidec has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.