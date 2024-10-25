Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.80%.
Nidec Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 317,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,416. Nidec has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Nidec Company Profile
