NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

