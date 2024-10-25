NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Raised to $38.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

