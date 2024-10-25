NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
NLSPW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
