NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

NLSPW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

