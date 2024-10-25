NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.49 and traded as high as $48.90. NNN REIT shares last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 1,523,764 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NNN REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NNN REIT

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 95.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

