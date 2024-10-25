Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Zacks reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 63,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,922. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

