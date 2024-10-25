Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.15. 63,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

