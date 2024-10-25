North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,563,900 shares, a growth of 2,596.0% from the September 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,573,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Price Performance
NBRI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,557,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,477,832. North Bay Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North Bay Resources
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.