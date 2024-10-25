North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,563,900 shares, a growth of 2,596.0% from the September 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,573,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Price Performance

NBRI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,557,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,477,832. North Bay Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

