Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.