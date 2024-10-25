Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04, reports. The business had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 18.41%.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,987. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director Joseph Marushack acquired 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.22 per share, with a total value of $29,688.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,688.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth $214,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth $226,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.