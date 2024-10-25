NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $15.95. NOV shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 887,469 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Get NOV alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NOV by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NOV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NOV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $196,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.