NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $15.01. 3,845,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,051,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

NU Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after buying an additional 27,420,994 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512,911 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 25,004,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

