Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.49 and last traded at C$46.49, with a volume of 6568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.28.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.12.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.