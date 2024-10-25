Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 5.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 11,672,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 3,985,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Trading Up 7.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.