OmniaVerse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95,038.48 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $95,038.48 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00240815 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a Web3 ecosystem designed to merge gaming, digital art, and entertainment through blockchain. It offers a zero-gas blockchain and multiple utility platforms for game distribution and NFTs. The OMNIA token powers transactions in this ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

