On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.82 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 155.60 ($2.02). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 154.40 ($2.00), with a volume of 1,127,278 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 187 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.34. The company has a market cap of £240.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,602.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

