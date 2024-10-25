Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the September 30th total of 375,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 676,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Onconetix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconetix stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 1.37% of Onconetix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Onconetix alerts:

Onconetix Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ ONCO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.83. 17,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Onconetix has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Onconetix Company Profile

Onconetix ( NASDAQ:ONCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($9.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.