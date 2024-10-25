OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
