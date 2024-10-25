OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

