Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of C$45.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 EPS for the current year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

