Ordinals (ORDI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.55 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $34.42 or 0.00050505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $722.87 million and approximately $66.55 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 33.53071653 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $68,763,149.98 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

