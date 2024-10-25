O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,209.56.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.65 on Thursday, hitting $1,204.42. 13,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,080.64. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $895.88 and a 52 week high of $1,221.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

