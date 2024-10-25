OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OSIS traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,284. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,175.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

