Osmosis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.42 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $339.33 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00242139 BTC.
Osmosis Profile
Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,870,786 coins and its circulating supply is 690,128,568 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
