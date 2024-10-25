Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

