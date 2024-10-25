Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 607,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,260,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $850.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $327,517.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,368.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pagaya Technologies news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $184,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 288,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,368.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,275 shares of company stock valued at $940,334 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,265,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,235 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

