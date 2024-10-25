Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

About Palatin Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,678,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.66% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.