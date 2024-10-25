Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.99.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
