Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

