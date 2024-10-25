Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 188.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 213.3%.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.
