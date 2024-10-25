Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 188.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 213.3%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

