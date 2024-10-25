PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Down 67.1% in October

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PCS Edventures! Trading Up 3.4 %

PCSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 6,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. PCS Edventures! has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Get PCS Edventures! alerts:

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. PCS Edventures! had a return on equity of 70.33% and a net margin of 48.98%.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.