Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Pegasystems Trading Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,121.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,417.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,211.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,121.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,247 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

