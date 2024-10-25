PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a market capitalization of $49.02 million and $1.47 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00237413 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,335,213,487 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,335,213,486.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000013 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,495,312.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the exchanges listed above.

