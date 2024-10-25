Pensana (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Shares Up 32.6% – Should You Buy?

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 32.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Pensana Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.
Pensana Company Profile
Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.
