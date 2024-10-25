PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.73) target price on the stock.

LON:PBEE opened at GBX 174 ($2.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £391.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9,255.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 4.23. PensionBee Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.80 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.48). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.10.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company’s technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

