Peoples Bank OH Sells 1,127 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 935.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

