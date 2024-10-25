Peoples Bank OH Sells 158 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $315.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.