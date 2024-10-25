Pepe (PEPE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.97 Billion

Pepe (PEPE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepe has a total market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $514.92 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pepe

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000961 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $508,063,861.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

