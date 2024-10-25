Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
