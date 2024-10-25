Piper Sandler Upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Overweight

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

NYSE:BXP opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 25.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,348,000 after purchasing an additional 542,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,394,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after buying an additional 371,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after buying an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

