Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-$1.67 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.670 EPS.

Plexus Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82. Plexus has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $153.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,028,768.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,076.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,768.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $2,541,394. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

