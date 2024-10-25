Plexus’ (PLXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Plexus stock opened at $144.89 on Monday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,768.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,028,768.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,394. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plexus by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

